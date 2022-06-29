Nomamelika Piliso dies days away from celebrating 120th birthday

One of possibly oldest persons in the world, Nomamelika Piliso, has died, days away from her 120th birthday.

Piliso, who is from Mount Frere under the Umzimvubu local municipality in the Eastern Cape, died on Tuesday aged 119.

The municipality said it is mourning the sad passing of Piliso, who is believed to be one of the oldest people in the world. Piliso made headlines in 2021 when she chose to take the Covid-19 vaccine, which made her the first oldest senior citizen around the world to get vaccinated.

Umzimvubu mayor Zukiswa Ndevu has sent her condolences to the family.

“Our sincere condolences go towards the Piliso family and the community at large,” said Ndevu.

“Her participation in the Covid-19 vaccination programme in 2021 warmed many hearts and further prompted many people to get vaccinated. At her age, we can only be grateful for the memory and the wonderful time spent with her.”

Piliso is said to have passed on peacefully in her sleep. She will be buried on Friday in Mount Frere.

