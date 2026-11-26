Of the 1.4-million applications for student funding that the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received for next year, 250K have been found to have been chance-takers who do not pass the financial eligibility test.

Accordingly, the taxpayer-funded scheme has rejected the 250K applicants, while it found that 750K applicants provisionally meet the requirements.

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These details are contained in a report the NSFAS management put together and presented before parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training on Wednesday.

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The report further revealed that the assessment of the financial eligibility of 420 000 applicants was still in progress.

Just over a million of the total 1.4-million applicants were seeking funding as new entrants to higher education, whilst 846K indicated that they depend on Sassa for their upkeep, with

600 000 outside the state welfare programme.

More than 200K of the applicants were students already within the tertiary education space, including in public universities and TVET colleges.

READ: National Gambling Board flags growing use of NSFAS and SASSA funds for betting

NSAFS told parliament that it was assessing 12.5K funding applications per day, a far cry from the expected 23K per day to complete the process by Monday, November 30.

Nearly 1.5-million applicants seek state funding

As a result, NSFAS has forecasted that it will likely finish the assessment process of the applications by December 13.

“University continuing students not graduating, estimated to meet progression requirements for 2027, is 413 302, and TVET continuing students not graduating, estimated to meet progression requirements for 2027,” reads the report.

NSFAS will thus make a final decision about a number of continuing university students it is going to fund next year on December 24, whilst it will make the same decision for TVET colleges on January 12, 2027.

The 250K applicants who have already been rejected and others to be rejected in the coming weeks will have a 14-day window starting on December 10 to lodge appeals.

The outcomes of their appeals will be communicated to those who have appealed on January 9.

On January 11, NSFAS will send its final list of first-time students it will be funding for 2027 to all public universities.

NSFAS decries misalignment with university record-keeping systems

After this, NSFAS will shift focus to continuing students in public universities and TVET students until early March.

NSFAS said some discrepancies in its operations that negatively affect students were occasioned by a lack of integration between them and institutions of higher learning in record keeping.

READ: Who lost the R18.2m? Ex-UJ employee appeals NSFAS damages order

“NSFAS and institutional systems are not integrated, which led to discrepancies in student records. A structured reconciliation process is, therefore, needed to resolve outstanding funding matters that have disadvantaged individual students.

“Resolving them allows eligible students to receive their academic certificates and enter the job market, and supports those who wish to continue their studies.”

NSFAS interim chief executive Laurence Aadnesgaard was also grilled for NSFAS’s failure to pay allowances to current beneficiaries for this month and for graduates of previous years who were funded by NSFAS but do not have their certificates because they owe universities.

Aadnesgaard said, “I have instructed the close-up team to conclude certain target percentages by February 2027, and last week we held an in-person session with TVET colleges, which is the first stint to close off these long-standing agreements so that the closeout process does not lag behind.

“The hope is that by engaging institutions of higher learning in a constructive forum, not just over emails, we can make some headway. We have also reinvigorated the relationship with SIU to not duplicate the work we are already doing but to instead assist us on the enforcement of the recovery.”

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