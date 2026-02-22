Mamelodi Sundowns’ new Colombian striker Brayan Leon really shone bright under Jozi’s dark skies and endeared himself to the hard-to-please Brazilians supporters when he slayed and silenced the red-hot Orlando Pirates midweek.

Leon has become the talk of town and the man to watch in the SA diski circles. His two goals have opened the Betway Premiership league race wide open, and the Buccaneers could be struggling for some breathing space at the top of the standings with Sundowns in hot pursuit. Buen trabajo amigo…

