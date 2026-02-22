Charmza of the week

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 18: Brayan Leon of Mamelodi Sundowns man of the match during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on February 18, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new Colombian striker Brayan Leon really shone bright under Jozi’s dark skies and endeared himself to the hard-to-please Brazilians supporters when he slayed and silenced the red-hot Orlando Pirates midweek.

Leon has become the talk of town and the man to watch in the SA diski circles. His two goals have opened the Betway Premiership league race wide open, and the Buccaneers could be struggling for some breathing space at the top of the standings with Sundowns in hot pursuit. Buen trabajo amigo…

