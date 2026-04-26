The Springbok Sevens squad that won their very first HSBC SVNS Hong Kong tournament in such a clinical and commanding fashion deserve all the applause and credit for their achievements.

The Blitzbok’s 35-7 win over Argentina at the Kai Tak Sports Stadium in the final was South Africa’s first at the “home of sevens” since they first made the trip for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 1997.

Blitzbok captain Impi Visser said the squad will forever remember this moment and that he is proud to be part of this piece of history.