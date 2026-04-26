The Springbok Sevens squad that won their very first HSBC SVNS Hong Kong tournament in such a clinical and commanding fashion deserve all the applause and credit for their achievements.
The Blitzbok’s 35-7 win over Argentina at the Kai Tak Sports Stadium in the final was South Africa’s first at the “home of sevens” since they first made the trip for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 1997.
Blitzbok captain Impi Visser said the squad will forever remember this moment and that he is proud to be part of this piece of history.
- The Springbok Sevens team won their first HSBC SVNS Hong Kong tournament.
- They secured a dominant 35-7 victory against Argentina in the final.
- This win marks South Africa's first Hong Kong Sevens title since their debut in 1997.
- The final was held at the Kai Tak Sports Stadium, known as the "home of sevens."
- Captain Impi Visser expressed pride and said the squad will always remember this historic achievement.