Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Doctor “16 Valve” Khumalo is our Charmza after he was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). Khumalo is one of the best footballers in the history of South African football.

Doctor of Philosophy in Science: Kinesiology and Coaching Science (Honoris Causa) was conferred on Khumalo during the Faculty of Science’s graduation ceremony at the Pretoria Campus on Thursday. Well done Mdokis!

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