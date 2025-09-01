Charmza ANC

After dealing with the shock of losing power, and the denial that followed, the ANC may have stumbled on the antidote to survival – hard work and caring for the people. You would have thought that this was obvious, but it clearly wasn’t to the ANC before May 29, 2024.

It may have come too late to reverse the cumulative electoral losses, time will tell, but that date may turn out to be a blessing to long-suffering South Africans.

An ANC that cares is good news for South Africans – even those who hate the party.

For finally revealing its caring heart, the ANC is our charmza this week. The party recently proposed to aggressively lower interest rates to help boost economic growth.

This could be panacea that solves all our joblessness problems.

But for this to become a reality, the ANC must further renew itself by ceasing to be full of empty talk.

