Charmza: Hugo Broos

Like a skilled sculpturer, coach Hugo Broos is masterfully crafting a masterpiece with Bafana Bafana. He is not using a chisel and hammer but insight and foresight to reclaim the nation’s football pride.

Friday night’s 5-0 thrashing of Congo Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium qualifies Broos and Bafana for our charmza of the week crown.

The senior men’s national team moved one step closer to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after producing a classy brand of football.

It was an evening to remember in Gqeberha for South Africa and one to forget for the touring party who only arrived in Mzansi a few hours before kick-off.

Bafana have given us a ray of hope after years of disappointments and now the football-loving nation is in a scintillating mood.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content