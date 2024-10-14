Charmza of the week

Charmza: Hugo Broos

By Sunday World
Charmza: Hugo Broos
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 06: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between South Africa and Ghana at FNB Stadium on September 06, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Charmza: Hugo Broos

Like a skilled sculpturer, coach Hugo Broos is masterfully crafting a masterpiece with Bafana Bafana. He is not using a chisel and hammer but insight and foresight to reclaim the nation’s football pride. 

Friday night’s 5-0 thrashing of Congo Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium qualifies Broos and Bafana for our charmza of the week crown. 

The senior men’s national team moved one step closer to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after producing a classy brand of football. 

It was an evening to remember in Gqeberha for South Africa and one to forget for the touring party who only arrived in Mzansi a few hours before kick-off. 

Bafana have given us a ray of hope after years of disappointments and now the football-loving nation is in a scintillating mood. 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.