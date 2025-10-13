Charmza: Our lawmakers deserve a pat on the back

Our lawmakers deserve a pat on the back for eventually getting the ball rolling with the ad-hoc committee to investigate the unprecedented allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner about the rot within the police top brass.
It was refreshing to see members of parliament asking probing questions and going on well past midnight. For a change, they are now earning their keep.
So impressive has been the quality of questioning that the ad-hoc committee has, in fact, dwarfed the Madlanga commission, which is investigating the same issues.
To the members of the ad-hoc committee, we say well done for doing your work and going the extra mile, and for the seriousness you have demonstrated in the process.