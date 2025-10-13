Charmza of the week

Charmza: Our lawmakers deserve a pat on the back

By Sunday World
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 07:Soviet Lekganyane member of National Assembly at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee’s inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on October 07, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Our lawmakers deserve a pat on the back for eventually getting the ball rolling with the ad-hoc committee to investigate the unprecedented allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner about the rot within the police top brass.

It was refreshing to see members of parliament asking probing questions and going on well past midnight. For a change, they are now earning their keep.

So impressive has been the quality of questioning that the ad-hoc committee has, in fact, dwarfed the Madlanga commission, which is investigating the same issues.

To the members of the ad-hoc committee, we say well done for doing your work and going the extra mile, and for the seriousness you have demonstrated in the process.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.