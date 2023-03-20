Lest we forget, the Esidimeni tragedy, which is still fresh in our memories.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke said: “This is a harrowing account of the death, torture and disappearance of utterly vulnerable mental healthcare users in the care of an admittedly delinquent provincial government.”

What did the health department learn? Zilch! Health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba’s report into the Rahima Moosa maternity hospital paints a disturbing picture of sewage and pregnant women sleeping on the floor. The Gauteng health department is a disgrace.

