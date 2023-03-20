Subscriptions

Moegoe of The Week

Lest we forget, the Esidimeni tragedy, which is still fresh in our memories.

By Sunday World

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke said: “This is a harrowing account of the death, torture and disappearance of utterly vulnerable mental healthcare users in the care of an admittedly delinquent provincial government.”

What did the health department learn? Zilch! Health ombud Malegapuru Makgoba’s report into the Rahima Moosa maternity hospital paints a disturbing picture of sewage and pregnant women sleeping on the floor. The Gauteng health department is a disgrace.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.


Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.