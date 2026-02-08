Gayton McKenzie is many things, but a diplomat he is not.

One minute, he sits in the cabinet, the next he is cheerleading Donald Trump’s jackboot immigration raids like South Africa has suddenly dumped its Constitution and foreign policy for Fox News soundbites. You cannot shout, “I don’t speak for government,” while enjoying the title and perks of being a minister. That is motormouth politics.

Our foreign policy is rooted in human rights, multilateralism and restraint, not ICE raids accused of racial profiling. If McKenzie wants to be a populist brawler, fine, resign and shout from the sidelines. Cabinet is not a tavern microphone.