Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 07: Gayton Mckenzie Minister of sports during the South African national men's soccer team arrival at OR Tambo International Airport on January 07, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Gayton McKenzie is many things, but a diplomat he is not.

One minute, he sits in the cabinet, the next he is cheerleading Donald Trump’s jackboot immigration raids like South Africa has suddenly dumped its Constitution and foreign policy for Fox News soundbites. You cannot shout, “I don’t speak for government,” while enjoying the title and perks of being a minister. That is motormouth politics.

Our foreign policy is rooted in human rights, multilateralism and restraint, not ICE raids accused of racial profiling. If McKenzie wants to be a populist brawler, fine, resign and shout from the sidelines. Cabinet is not a tavern microphone.

