Moegoe of The Week

Moegoe

By Sunday World
Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The resident perv, protected by his late mother at Buckingham Palace for more than two decades, was finally nabbed this week.

King Charles’ younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2022, he settled a civil lawsuit brought in the US by the late Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager at properties owned by Epstein or his associates.

No one is above the law.

