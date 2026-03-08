Moegoe of The Week

By Sunday World
No matter how blunt or nonchalant you may be as a human being, it can’t be right as a coach to be going around shaming your team in public the way Shukri Conrad did about his Proteas.

Granted, the Proteas once again failed to step up, but to utter words like “We got moered, we got our arses kicked, we got a proper snot klap, we got a bloody walloping” should be left for the changeroom.

He really must watch what he says because we also haven’t forgotten about his controversial “grovel” jibe he made towards India.

