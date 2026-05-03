Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe has been in the news a lot. She has been accused of everything; from going on a R3.5-million junket to New York, hiring a rookie chief of staff, to an inappropriate relationship with one of her advisors, and lately, that she gave two Chinese SUVs donated to the ANC Women’s League to her children.
But instead of accounting for all these scandals, Tolashe wants us to believe they part of a smear campaign. Even if this were true, it doesn’t absolve this Moegoe minister from accountability.
- Social development minister Sisisi Tolashe faces multiple accusations, including a costly R3.5-million trip to New York and hiring an inexperienced chief of staff.
- She is also accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of her advisors.
- Recently, Tolashe allegedly gave two Chinese SUVs, donated to the ANC Women’s League, to her children.
- Tolashe denies the allegations, claiming they are part of a smear campaign against her.
- Despite her claims, critics argue that she remains accountable for the controversies surrounding her.