The chairperson of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe thought he was starting 2026 with a bang when he criticised the youth of South Africa.

Mantashe’s blooper invited a flurry of criticism from the ANC, with the party’s youth league leader, Collen Malatji throwing the first salvo, stating that his remarks that the youth are not applying for jobs was disingenuous and divisive.

ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula was right when he spoke at the Peter Mokaba Memorial Lecture on Friday that the moegoe Mantashe should clarify his reckless statements.

Clearly Mantashe is the moegoe opener of 2026.