Moegoe: Calvin Rafadi

For someone who calls himself a crime expert and, in turn, requests financial favours from a suspected cartel kingpin is nothing but an act of hypocrisy.

Calvin Rafadi of Bizz Tracers proved that nobody can be trusted despite showing a good face in public; while in the dark, he lives a shady life.

This moegoe who claims to be a forensic investigator, has been outed at the Madlanga commission as a shady character while portraying himself as a noble man in public.

Rafadi’s WhatsApp messages in which he requested cash from Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, have shown that he is a palooka of note.

This buffoon should hang his head in shame. Sies, moegoe!

