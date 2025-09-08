Moegoe Lumka Oliphant

For someone who claims to be a seasoned communicator, Lumka Oliphant has failed to demonstrate any decorum in her response to her recent suspension.

In a strongly worded statement, she claimed that her suspension was not related to the Auditor-General’s report, but was instead linked to an exposé about a reported R3-million trip to New York by social development minister Sisisi Tolashe. But she did not stop there. She went on to insult Tolashe, ridiculing the minister for not having matric.

But what does Tolashe’s education have to do with Oliphant’s suspension?

As the better-educated party in the matter, one would expect Oliphant to demonstrate greater emotional intelligence in handling the situation.

