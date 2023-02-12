Moegoe of the week: AKA’s murderers

What did they think they were doing by killing in the most brutal way our AKA, our beloved music phenomenon, the son of the soil?

Whatever issues they might have had against him, he did not deserve to die in such a cruel manner.

Now the police must show their mettle. The police must track these murderers down and bring them to book.

They deserve nothing but a long jail term. Criminals, whatever their motives, must never be given space to breathe.

Minister Bheki Cele, even as we are concerned about the track record of your police, we depend on you.

