Moegoe of The Week: Police minister Bheki Cele

South Africa has become a murder capital under the watch of police minister Bheki Cele. Nearly 8 000 people were killed between October and December 2022.

This is a shocking number of innocent people whose life was unnecessarily ended.

Close to 6 000 women were raped over the same period.

These figures are staggering. How will President Cyril Ramaphosa respond to this carnage?

Will he kick Cele out?

Cele has no known skills in policing. Incompetence in his department impedes the work of proper policing.

Author