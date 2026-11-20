South Africa’s political killings task teams have secured more than 2 300 years in prison for convicted perpetrators. This while investigations stemming from the Madlanga commission have resulted in 26 arrests, including nine police officers.

This was revealed by national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola during the second-quarter crime statistics briefing given by the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) on Friday.

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Masemola said political influence, rank and connections will not shield those implicated in serious crimes from accountability, as the SAPS intensifies efforts to dismantle criminal networks and investigate alleged wrongdoing within its own ranks.

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“Our message, therefore, remains very clear: political affiliation, influence or connections will not shield anyone involved in orchestrating, financing or executing political killings from accountability,” Masemola said.

According to Masemola, the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team has arrested 604 suspects since its establishment, with 151 accused persons sentenced to a combined total of more than 2 300 years in prison.

Several other cases are before the courts, while a number of investigations have reached the trial-ready stage.

READ: PKTT scores another victory as gunman gets 13 years for attack on ANC councillor

Gauteng and Western Cape join offensive

The specialised teams have also expanded their operations beyond KwaZulu-Natal, with Gauteng and the Western Cape recording arrests since establishing their own units.

In Gauteng, the task team, established eight months ago, has made 39 arrests, including suspects linked to the murders of two Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members.

The Western Cape task team, established in August 2026, has arrested six suspects, including those linked to the murder of former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa.

Masemola said specialised investigative capacity was essential in tackling politically motivated killings and ensuring those responsible were brought to justice.

“We will continue strengthening these teams to ensure that every political killing is thoroughly investigated and that those responsible face the full might of the law,” he said.

High-profile cases under investigation

Among the cases highlighted by Masemola is the murder of Lastborn Thobelani Shazi, an MK Party Ugu regional organiser and Ward 18 Umzumbe ward councillor candidate.

Shazi was shot dead at his residence on November 2, two days before the local government elections, while participating in a virtual political party meeting.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old suspect in connection with his murder. The suspect also faces charges relating to the murder of an alleged hitman believed to have carried out the assassination. The second killing reportedly followed a dispute over payment for the murder.

The arrests, Masemola said, demonstrated that the task teams were pursuing not only those who allegedly carried out political killings but also those suspected of orchestrating and financing them.

Madlanga commission arrests

Meanwhile, the SAPS task team investigating matters arising from the Madlanga Commission has made 26 arrests following 14 name referrals received from the commission.

Those arrested comprise nine SAPS members, nine Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) members and eight civilians.

A further eight SAPS members have left the service following disciplinary outcomes, including dismissals and dishonourable discharges.

READ MORE: Man arrested at OR Tambo over Madlanga Commission no-show

Masemola said the police were giving the commission’s recommendations the necessary investigative attention.

“We are acting on the matters brought to our attention and will not allow allegations of criminality, corruption or misconduct to go unattended,” he said.

No one above the law

He stressed that allegations against law enforcement officials would be investigated regardless of their rank or position.

“We remain committed to ensuring that every allegation is properly investigated and that anyone found to have acted unlawfully is held accountable, regardless of their rank, position or institution.”

“The message is clear: nobody is above the law, including those entrusted with enforcing it,” Masemola said.

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