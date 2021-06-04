Place your bets: Here’s our tips on who will be winning this weekend in the PSL

Johannesburg – This weekend we’re going to focus on some PSL matches, as there are plenty, with 8 games on Saturday.

At 3PM we’ve got Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch. Although this should be an easy win for the Golden Arrows (being 11 positions above Stellenbosch in the league), we still think they’ll only take it 1-0.

TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs is going to be a tight match. Both teams should score, but only 1 goal each. We’re still looking at an under 2.5 market here, but should be a very exciting game.

Based on current performance we predict that TTM will beat Orlando Pirates by 1 goal. Given the relative league position, you wouldn’t think so, but based on the current team win rates, this is what we predict. If in doubt, go with under 2.5 total goals.

Finally, Chippa United vs SuperSport United. We think you should go with Both teams to score and under 2.5 goals total.

Make your next bet better with Soccertips.co.za, free tips and predictions.

18+ Please gamble responsibly.

These predictions are for entertainment purposes only.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman