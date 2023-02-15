Police probe cause of fatal accident on the Maseru border

The police are investigating the cause of an accident that claimed four lives when a truck and a 22-seater Iveco passenger bus collided on the N8 Road near the Maseru border post on Tuesday.

Twenty-two other people including street vendors escaped with minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to emergency services.

Mondli Mvambi, spokesperson for the department of health in Free State, said: “The accident reportedly happened earlier in the day [on Tuesday]. The 22 survivors have been transported to the Senorita Nhlabathi Hospital in Ladybrand for medical observation and treatment.”

A hydraulic extrication rescue tool was used to free up one person who was found in a critical condition. The person was trapped in one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Mvambi said the paramedics declared four people dead on arrival at the scene.

