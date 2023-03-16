Police union calls off strike after government raised pay offer

The public service strike by members of the South African Policing Union (Sapu) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUPSAW), planned for Friday, has been called off.

This after the unions and the Department of Public Service agreed on a 7% wage-hike settlement reached on Wednesday evening.

Initially, the department had tabled a 4.7% pay-increase offer, which was rejected by unions members.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency, said the majority of striking union members have signed a wage agreement with government.

She urged the unions that have not yet signed the agreement to do so by Thursday, saying those who intend to continue with the strike will be dealt with.

Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale said: “We wish to confirm that Sapu, working together with NUPSAW, National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union, and Democratic Nurses Organisation of South Africa have signed the settlement agreement to resolve the impasse.”

The settlement agreement outlines that there is provision made and agreed to by the parties that there will be augmentation of the 3% salary increase for the 2022/2023 financial year during the negotiations and conclusion of 2023/2024 wage negotiations.

Thobakgale said: “As a revolutionary union, we had to take measures to protect gains of our members including collective bargaining and protect this right that our members enjoy.

“We have secured this not only for Sapu subscribing police officials but the entire police service.

“The industrial action that we would have launched on Friday would have hit the employer hard and unfortunately the public that we are serving.”

