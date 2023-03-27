Tshwane council speaker Ndzwanana faces uncertain future

The future of Mncedi Ndzwanana, a councilor from the African Transformation Movement (ATM) who was recently elected as the speaker for the City of Tshwane, is uncertain due to ongoing political instability in the capital.

City manager Johan Mettler announced at the weekend that a special council meeting will be held on Monday to decide on a vote of no confidence against Ndzwanana.

This after a petition was submitted by councillors within the DA-led multi-party coalition, which constitutes a majority of the council, accusing Ndzwanana of unlawfully adjourning an important meeting on Wednesday in which a new mayor was to be elected.

In a statement at the weekend, Freedom Front Plus councilor Dr Cornè Mulder accused Ndzwanana of supporting the ANC and EFF alliance in maintaining power within the coalition while violating citizens’ rights to efficient service delivery.

Mulder claimed that Ndzwanana’s decision to adjourn the meeting was an attempt to shield his coalition partners in the ANC and EFF from losing the vote after “their vote-buying tactics” had been exposed and nullified.

The city has been without a mayoral committee since the resignation of Randall Williams in February, and the council has faced difficulties in selecting a suitable candidate for the mayoral position.

According to Mulder, Ndzwanana is not concerned about the city not having a mayor.

He said the embattled speaker, along with his coalition allies in the ANC and EFF, appears to be content with the city’s paralysis and the inability to direct the municipality’s service delivery programmes.

“By removing the speaker on Monday, the ANC and EFF will not be able to use this position to frustrate the majority of voters awarded our multi-party coalition from electing a new speaker and executive mayor for the City of Tshwane,” said Mulder.

“This outcome is a victory for the residents of Tshwane who have endured weeks of instability directly arising from the artificial removal of a majority of the coalition through what is believed to be a programme of vote-buying.

“All parties in our multi-party coalition have acted with commitment and collaboration in the work of righting the wrong that took place when [Murunwa] Makwarela was elected mayor on 28 February.

“These parties continue to stand together to serve the residents of Tshwane by getting back to the business of delivering services to all communities.”

Sunday World has learned that the council is scheduled to convene on Wednesday for a third attempt at selecting a new mayor.

However, it remains uncertain how the meeting will proceed given the recent behavior of the councilors during council sessions.

