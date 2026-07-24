Powerball results for Friday, July 24 2026
Powerball numbers:
04| 08 | 13 |22| 38 Powerball: 01
Powerball Xtra numbers:
14 | 16 | 22 | 37 | 42 Powerball: 10
- Powerball winning numbers for Friday, July 24, 2026, are 04, 08, 13, 22, 38 with Powerball 01.
- Powerball Xtra winning numbers are 14, 16, 22, 37, 42 with Powerball 10.
- The article provides the official lottery results for the specified date.
- Viewers are encouraged to visit the SW YouTube Channel for related video content.
- No additional information about jackpot or winners is provided.
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Powerball numbers:
04| 08 | 13 |22| 38 Powerball: 01
Powerball Xtra numbers:
14 | 16 | 22 | 37 | 42 Powerball: 10