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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 2 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 2 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, June 2 2026

Powerball numbers:

02 | 10 | 22 |28| 49  Powerball: 07

Powerball Xtra numbers:

04 | 12 | 27 | 35 | 41 Powerball: 15

 

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  • Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, June 2, 2026, are 02, 10, 22, 28, 49 with Powerball 07.
  • Powerball Xtra winning numbers for the same draw are 04, 12, 27, 35, 41 with Powerball 15.
  • Results include both the main Powerball draw and the separate Powerball Xtra draw.
  • The article directs readers to the SW YouTube Channel for related video content.
  • No additional information on jackpots or winners is provided in the article.
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Powerball numbers:

02 | 10 | 22 |28| 49  Powerball: 07

Powerball Xtra numbers:

04 | 12 | 27 | 35 | 41 Powerball: 15

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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