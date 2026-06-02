Powerball results for Tuesday, June 2 2026
Powerball numbers:
02 | 10 | 22 |28| 49 Powerball: 07
Powerball Xtra numbers:
04 | 12 | 27 | 35 | 41 Powerball: 15
- Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, June 2, 2026, are 02, 10, 22, 28, 49 with Powerball 07.
- Powerball Xtra winning numbers for the same draw are 04, 12, 27, 35, 41 with Powerball 15.
- Results include both the main Powerball draw and the separate Powerball Xtra draw.
- The article directs readers to the SW YouTube Channel for related video content.
- No additional information on jackpots or winners is provided in the article.
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Powerball numbers:
02 | 10 | 22 |28| 49 Powerball: 07
Powerball Xtra numbers:
04 | 12 | 27 | 35 | 41 Powerball: 15