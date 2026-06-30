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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 30 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 30 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, June 30 2026

Powerball numbers:

21 | 26| 40 |42 | 44  Powerball: 15

Powerball Xtra numbers:

08 | 14 |16 | 25 | 44 Powerball: 15

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball drawing took place on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
  • Winning Powerball numbers were 21, 26, 40, 42, 44 with a Powerball of 15.
  • Powerball Xtra numbers were 08, 14, 16, 25, 44 with the same Powerball of 15.
  • The results include both the main draw and the Xtra option.
  • Additional video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:

21 | 26| 40 |42 | 44  Powerball: 15

Powerball Xtra numbers:

08 | 14 |16 | 25 | 44 Powerball: 15

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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