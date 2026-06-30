Powerball results for Tuesday, June 30 2026
Powerball numbers:
21 | 26| 40 |42 | 44 Powerball: 15
Powerball Xtra numbers:
08 | 14 |16 | 25 | 44 Powerball: 15
- Powerball drawing took place on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
- Winning Powerball numbers were 21, 26, 40, 42, 44 with a Powerball of 15.
- Powerball Xtra numbers were 08, 14, 16, 25, 44 with the same Powerball of 15.
- The results include both the main draw and the Xtra option.
- Additional video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel.