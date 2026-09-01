Powerball results for Tuesday, September 1 2026
Powerball numbers:
14| 16 | 31 |34| 40 Powerball: 04
Powerball Xtra numbers:
04| 18 | 31 |34| 40 Powerball: 10
- The Powerball numbers for Tuesday, September 1, 2026, are 14, 16, 31, 34, and 40.
- The Powerball number for the same draw is 04.
- The Powerball Xtra numbers are 04, 18, 31, 34, and 40.
- The Powerball Xtra number is 10.
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Powerball numbers:
14| 16 | 31 |34| 40 Powerball: 04
Powerball Xtra numbers:
04| 18 | 31 |34| 40 Powerball: 10