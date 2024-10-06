News

Prasa in R2.2bn battle with security firm for a ‘commendable job’

By Bongani Mdakane
Prasa
An independent engineer who was appointed to evaluate the scope of work done by Siyangena for Prasa,  says the company did work worth more than R5-billion.// Gallo Images

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is embroiled in a R2.2-billion battle with Siyangena Technologies, which was contracted by the parastatal to supply and maintain an integrated security access management system (Isams) at various train stations, in preparation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The project included the design, procurement and installation of a full engineering and construction of security access gates to more than 150 train stations.

The contract was worth R5.5-billion, and Prasa paid Siyangena R2.9-billion in the first and second phase of the project that was rolled out in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.