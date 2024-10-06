Prasa in R2.2bn battle with security firm for a ‘commendable job’

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is embroiled in a R2.2-billion battle with Siyangena Technologies, which was contracted by the parastatal to supply and maintain an integrated security access management system (Isams) at various train stations, in preparation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

The project included the design, procurement and installation of a full engineering and construction of security access gates to more than 150 train stations.

The contract was worth R5.5-billion, and Prasa paid Siyangena R2.9-billion in the first and second phase of the project that was rolled out in Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

