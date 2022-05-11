Pre-trial hearing into Nathaniel Julies murder case under way

The pre-trial hearing into the murder of Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies got under way at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, who was living with a Down’s syndrome, was shot allegedly by a police officer metres away from his home in 2020.

The trial involving accused police officers Scorpion Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy, and Voster Netshiongolo was well under way when presiding judge Ramarumo Monama passed away early this year, bringing the proceedings to a halt.

On Wednesday, judge Cassim Moosa presided over the matter, meaning all the evidence previously presented before the court would have to be thrown out and the trial started from the beginning.

It was initially reported by Gauteng premier David Makhura that Julies was caught in a crossfire between the police and gang members. The officers involved in the shooting stated that the teenager was shot after allegedly failing to respond to police questioning.

Nathaniel had gone to the shop to buy biscuits when he met his death on the evening of August 26 2020.

