A 31-year-old man is expected to appear in the Kranskop Magistrate’s Court on Friday following the discovery of an illicit Mandrax laboratory valued at over R100 million in Umvoti, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday during an intelligence-driven, inter-provincial operation.

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According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the raid was spearheaded by the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (Saneb) alongside Kranskop police, following an extensive investigation into the inter-provincial proliferation of illegal drugs.

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“The operation led officers to an address in Umvoti, where a search of the suspect’s premises and vehicle resulted in the seizure of Mandrax tablets,” Mogale said.

In addition to the finished tablets, investigators confiscated a tablet press, Mandrax powder, specialised manufacturing equipment, and various chemicals used in the production of illicit substances. Police estimate the combined street value of the seized drugs and equipment to be more than R100 million.

The suspect faces charges of contravening the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, including the illegal manufacturing of narcotics, when he makes his first court appearance on November 20.

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