R165,000 robbery at KZN tollgate: Cops not ruling out ‘inside job’

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have not ruled out the possibility of an inside job in the cash robbery at the oThongathi toll plaza on the north coast of the province last week Thursday.

Robberies at tollgates not common

“Robberies at tollgates are not a common or an expected kind of crime. It would appear as if we are dealing with a case of an inside job. Someone might have known all the operations. Because tolls are usually heavily guarded,” one police officer not authorised to speak to the media told Sunday World on Thursday.

The toll plaza, about a few kilometres from the King Shaka International Airport, is among the busiest tolls. It services motorists from Durban to Richards Bay and other destinations in the province.

Last week, unidentified men smoothly without any injuries, robbed the toll plaza offices of an estimated R165, 000 in cold cash. According to the police, the men were armed to the teeth. The robbery is alleged to have taken place in the early hours of Thursday morning, January 9.

Brazen heist seemed well planned

It’s believed that the man had planned the morning the previous day, a Wednesday. The suspects apparently lured the driver attached to the toll plaza by saying they needed assistance with a broken vehicle. The “broken” vehicle had been stationed a kilometre away from the toll plaza.

“Arriving at the location, the driver was approached by a man who claimed the vehicle had run out of fuel. Moments later, three other men appeared. They blindfolded the driver and drove around with him for several hours,” police said.

Lured and abducted a toll gate driver

On Thursday morning after a night drive, at about 4am, the men suddenly became aggressive. They forced the driver to knock on the door of one of the toll plaza offices. Unsuspecting workers opened the door under the impression that it was their own colleague. But the heavily armed men emerged. They allegedly threatened employees with firearms, demanding to be shown the safe.

The robbers allegedly made off with several boxes containing an estimated amount of R165, 000.

No arrests yet, but investigations continue

Police further stated that the loot was loaded into a bakkie owned by the toll plaza. The men subsequently locked the employees in one room before fleeing the scene. The bakkie was later found abandoned.

KZN police spokesperson colonel Robert Netshiunda said there has not been any arrest as yet.

“Police are investigating cases of hijacking and business robbery,” he said.

