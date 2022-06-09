Ramaphosa appoints Judge Owen Rodgers as ConCourt judge

Judge Owen Lloyd Rodgers has been appointed as a Judge of the Constitutional Court of South Africa, the Presidency confirmed on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the Presidency said the appointment follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s consultation with Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Rogers was selected from a shortlist of four judges recommended by the Judicial Services Commission and sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa in April. Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Justice Mahube Molemela, Gauteng High Court Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Senior Counsel Alan Dodson were the other candidates recommended.

Rogers acted at the SCA from 2017 to 2019 and again in 2021. He also acted at the ConCourt in 2021 and was part of the bench that guided the country through the 2021 local government elections, composing the majority decision that rejected the Independent Electoral Commission’s application to postpone the elections.

“Judge Rogers is a highly experienced Judge who has been serving as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court. He has been on the bench for the past 9 years following many years in legal private practice.

“President Ramaphosa wishes Judge Rogers well in his new role,” said the Presidency.

Rogers term as judge in the ConCourt takes effect from 1 August 2022.

