Ramaphosa receives part one of the State Capture report

Johannesburg – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa today was handed over the first part of the State Capture Commission report.

According to the Presidency, the Commission’s final report will be submitted to the President in three parts.

The second part is anticipated to be handed over at the end of January 2022, and the final part at the end of February 2022.

“As the President indicated to the Court, only once the final installment has been received will it be possible to have complete sight of the report’s implications and to develop an implementation plan on the recommendations.

“President Ramaphosa has decided that each part of the report will be released to the public immediately after it is submitted to the President by the Commission,” Cabinet said at its recent briefing on 31 December.

It is almost four years since the announcement of the establishment of this commission which was initially started by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela in an attempt to examine the dismissal of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

It was prolonged to 3 full years of thorough investigation costing just about R3 Billion.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo explained that part one of the report consists of 3 volumes detailing issues pertinent to South African Airways, the New Age, and the South African Revenue Services.

He further explained that there is no summary of the findings yet, “we concluded to provide the summary at the end of the entire document”.

“This is a defining moment in our country’s effort to definitively end the era of state capture and to restore the integrity, credibility, and capability of our institutions,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Part One of the State Capture Inquiry will be available on the Presidency website when the briefing concludes.

