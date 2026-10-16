Ramaphosa reinstates Fannie Masemola as national police commissioner

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola is set to return to his duties on Monday.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa lifted his precautionary suspension on Friday, following the withdrawal of criminal charges linked to a controversial South African Police Service (SAPS) healthcare tender.

The decision brings to an end a six-month period during which Masemola was sidelined from his position amid allegations of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a multimillion-rand contract awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company linked to alleged underworld figure, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

READ: ‘Fannie Masemola was a target’: Ramsamy tells Madlanga commission

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension following his appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court in April 2026. The suspension was announced on April 23, with Ramaphosa citing the seriousness of the charges and the importance of maintaining public confidence in the police service.

However, on September 15, 2026 the National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi called for all charges against Masemola to be withdrawn, as there was insufficient evidence to give reasonable prospects of securing a conviction under the PFMA.

Tender scandal centre of charges

Masemola’s suspension stemmed from allegations surrounding a SAPS health and wellness services tender awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District, a company associated with Matlala.

The contract was initially advertised at R360-million, while the state indicated that the value awarded and paid amounted to R228-million. More than R50-million had allegedly been paid to the company before the contract was cancelled in May 2025 following an internal audit that reportedly uncovered irregularities.

Masemola faced four counts of contravening the PFMA in his capacity as the police service’s accounting officer. The allegations centred on his responsibility to oversee procurement processes, ensure compliance with financial controls and act on irregularities associated with the awarding of the contract.

Unlike several of his co-accused, who faced allegations of fraud and corruption, Masemola’s charges related specifically to alleged violations of the PFMA.

He made his first court appearance in Pretoria on April 21, 2026, after being summoned to answer the charges. His case was subsequently linked to proceedings involving Matlala and several senior police officials. Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane was appointed acting national police commissioner.

ALSO READ: Cat Matlala trial split from Fannie Masemola in SAPS tender fraud case

NPA orders charges withdrawn

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the decision to withdraw the charges was based on evidence gathered by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), a report by a Case Assessment Panel and an assessment by independent senior counsel.

Mothibi concluded that there were no reasonable prospects of securing a successful prosecution against Masemola on the PFMA charges.

The NPA said the decision was taken in terms of Section 179(5)(c) of the Constitution, read with Section 22(2)(b) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, which empowers the national director to intervene in prosecution processes where the authority’s policy directives have not been complied with.

The NPA maintained that criminal cases should not proceed where the available evidence is insufficient to sustain a successful prosecution.

Court formally withdraws charges

On September 22, the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court formally withdrew all charges against Masemola after prosecutors informed the court of the NPA’s decision.

The withdrawal meant that he would no longer face prosecution alongside Matlala and the other accused in the case relating to the disputed healthcare tender.

However, the decision to withdraw the criminal charges did not automatically end Masemola’s suspension. A separate decision by the president was required before he could resume his duties as national commissioner.

On September 29, Sunday World reported that National Coloured Congress leader and Member of Parliament, Fadiel Adams had approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to challenge Mothibi’s decision to withdraw the charges.

Adams is seeking a review and setting aside of the decision, arguing that it was not rationally connected to the information available to the prosecution authority.

READ MORE: Fadiel Adams takes NPA to court for dropping charges against Fannie Masemola

His application refers to the evidence gathered by IDAC, the Case Assessment Panel’s findings and the report by independent senior counsel.

The application does not reverse the withdrawal of the charges, and the court’s determination of the challenge remains a separate legal matter.

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