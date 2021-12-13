Ramaphosa urges citizens to take the jab, as he recovers from Covid-19

Johannesburg – As he recovers from the Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded with South Africans to not let their guard down and take the jab to defeat Covid-19.

Ramaphosa tested positive for the virus on Sunday, shortly after he attended the memorial service of the late former head of state, Frederick William de Klerk who tragically passed away last month.

The President said his Covid-19 infection should serve as a caution to South Africans to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure.

Although for this week Ramaphosa hasn’t shared anything from the desk of the President, he took to his Twitter account to remind citizens to vaccinate.

“Vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of severe illness, hospitalisation and death. Let’s all protect ourselves. Vaccination is free, easy and it works,” tweeted Ramaphosa.

Vaccines dramatically reduce the chances of severe illness, hospitalisation and death. Let’s all protect ourselves. Vaccination is free, easy and it works. — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) December 13, 2021

The president, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the entire week.

Meanwhile, the ANC has issued a statement wishing Ramaphosa a speedy recovery.

“President Ramaphosa’s courage and resolve to beat the pandemic should inspire all of us to stand together against this national disaster. We also wish many other South Africans who are battling with Covid-19 well. We must continue to defend each other and protect one another,” read the statement.

The ANC has added to the President’s word, to ask all South Africans to show compassion and solidarity with those who are infected and to offer support to all families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

“We urge all South Africans to heed the call by our government to be vaccinated.

It is only through mass vaccination that we will be able to achieve herd immunity and ultimately protect livelihoods,” the statement further read.

To read more political news and views, click here.

To read the latest Covid-19 related news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author