Report theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure – Eskom

Eskom has once again called on the public to report the theft and vandalism of electricity infrastructure which has risen to disastrous proportions, threatening essential services and the lives of innocent people across Gauteng.

This after the power utility reported concerning levels of damage to its network including transformers and substations, leading to prolonged outages that affect businesses, households, and essential services.

This week, the electricity supply to Rand Water in the City of Ekurhuleni was affected due to vandalised insulators at the Mapleton line, putting essential water supply at risk for the residents of Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Lesedi, Govan Mbeki local municipality and the Thembisile Hani local municipalities, both in Mpumalanga.

“The vandalism and theft have extended to include pylons whose tower members are often stolen by unscrupulous criminal elements, resulting in the steel structures collapsing and posing extreme danger to members of the public,” said Eskom on Thursday.

Eskom added that the vandalism and theft of infrastructure also come at a great financial loss to the power utility, which is forced to replace them at significant and unsustainable costs, further threatening its liquidity and mandate to provide electricity.

A partnership with the public, among others, can serve a critical role in fighting the scourge of such criminal practices where community members become the eyes and ears of the electricity supplier, said Eskom

“Three men appeared before the Roodepoort magistrate’s court in January after being arrested following a tip-off by community members for being in possession of pylon tower members valued at R25 000,” said the power utility.

The power further noted that the arrest was as a result of working together with community members and other stakeholders.

