E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Richard Mdluli sentenced to five years in prison

By Ngwako Malatji

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been sentenced to a total of five years in prison by the Joburg High Court on Tuesday.

Mdluli and his co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were found guilty of kidnapping, common assault and assault with intent to do previous bodily harm.

The case relates to the 1990 murder of Oupa Ramogibe who allegedly had an affair with Mdluli’s customary  wife Tshidi Buthelezi.


The duo were sentenced to three years each on three counts of  kidnapping, one year each for assault and two years each for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. They are both appealing the sentence.

National Prosecution Authority South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: ” The sentence serves to promote equality before the law and that the NPA, in discharging its mandate, will do so impartially, without fear or favour or having regard for one’s position or status.”

Author


Similar stories

News

Sascoc demands CSA forensic report

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) appear to be at an impasse, with the former continuing...
Read more
Education

NSFAS bails out disabled university students

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has come to the rescue of students with special needs at the University of Limpopo. First-year students with...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal