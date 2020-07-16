E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

SA records the highest COVID-19 deaths, over 13000 more people infected

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

 

 

South Africa has  recorded the highest number of deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year after 216  patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

 Of the 216 deaths, seven were from Mpumalanga, 10 from the Free State, 25 from the Eastern Cape,  41 from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from the Western Cape and 86 from Gauteng. 

This has brought the total number of fatalities to 4669.


This  was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday  July 16.

Mkhize also said that 13,172 more people were infected in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of national infections to 324 221.

There have been 165,591 Covid-19 recoveries in South Africa. This translates to the recovery rate of 51percent. 

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Business

Taxi industry set for financial relief from banks

Financial relief is at hand for distressed taxi operators after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said banks had committed to offer the industry reprieve in...
Read more
Breaking News

Zindzi Mandela’s COVID-19 diclosure an important gesture – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked the Mandela family for disclosing that their late daughter, Zindzi, had tested positive for the COVID-19 global pandemic. Ramaphosa said...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal