SA records the highest COVID-19 deaths, over 13000 more people infected

South Africa has recorded the highest number of deaths since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year after 216 patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the 216 deaths, seven were from Mpumalanga, 10 from the Free State, 25 from the Eastern Cape, 41 from KwaZulu-Natal, 47 from the Western Cape and 86 from Gauteng.

This has brought the total number of fatalities to 4669.

This was announced by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday July 16.

Mkhize also said that 13,172 more people were infected in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of national infections to 324 221.

There have been 165,591 Covid-19 recoveries in South Africa. This translates to the recovery rate of 51percent.

Ngwako Malatji