E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

SA star nets winner in Djurgardens maiden victory

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Linda Motlhalo of South Africa celebrates a goal during the Womens Under 20 World Cup Qualifiers football match between South Africa and Burundi at Dobsonville Stadium, Johannesburg on 18 November 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

South Africa international Linda Motlhalo scored the decisive goal to help her side secure a narrow victory at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden.

Motlhalo netted the crucial late goal to ensure Djurgardens’ 2-1 win over Vittsjo in Wednesday’s Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

Motlhalo made an impactful start for Djurgardens, scoring a brace in a 4-2 win over AIK in a Swedish Women’s Cup tie in January, days after arriving from Chinese outfit Beijing Phoneix.


On her Damallsvenskan debut, the South Africa international was given her marching orders in a 3-2 defeat against Uppsala on June 26 before making a return from suspension against Vitts
Having gone without a win in three matches, Djurgardens looked determined to halt their poor run of form and Olivia Schough gave them the vital early lead15 minutes into the contest.

Ten minutes after the restart, the visitors secured the crucial equaliser as Michelle De Jongh cancelled out Schough’s opener.

In the 79th minute, the Banyana Banyana midfielder came close to scoring but her effort failed to find the back of the net until she struck the match-winner for Djurgardens four minutes from full-time.

Motlhalo, who was in action for the duration along with Ghana’s Portia Boakye, scored her first Damallsvenskan goal of the season and has now netted three in three outings for Djurgardens.

The victory was the first in four matches for Pierre Fondin’s team this season and puts them in the eighth position with four points.

Following the return to winning ways, Motlhalo and Boakye will hope to help their side get another win against leaders Goteborg on July 19. – Goal.com

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

ANC leader, Mapiti Matsena stabbed to death in “assassination”

Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) member and former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson, Mapiti Matsena, died after being fatally stabbed in the chest, in in his...
Read more
Business

Johann Rupert’s Richemont takes 47% COVID-19 hit

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, behind luxury brands such as Cartier, Chloé and Piage, said today sales for the quarter ended June fell 47% to...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal