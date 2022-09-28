SA to donate Covid-19 vaccines to west African countries

Candith Mashego-Dlamini, the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, will this week donate Covid-19 vaccines to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

“It is envisaged that South Africa’s contribution of 79 200 doses of the Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson [J&J] vaccines shall deepen the mutually beneficial cooperation with Liberia and enhance our friendship and relations with the people and government of Liberia,” said the department in a statement.

It said the government has signed an agreement with the African Vaccination Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to contribute 2 030 400 doses of the J&J Covid-19 vaccine to African countries. The agreement was signed through the African Renaissance Fund.

The contribution to Liberia was produced by the giant pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Gqeberha which is operated by Aspen Pharma.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author