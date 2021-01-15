SABC clobbers GEPF in R760 million contract breach court battle

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has welcomed a judgement by the Gauteng High Court, which ruled in its favour in the R760 million battle against the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF).

The high court dismissed with costs an application by the GEPF, which was filed in 2004, in which the fund had demanded that the public broadcaster fork out an amount of R760 million for breach of lease agreement, when it prematurely vacated the Bophuthatswana Recording Studios.

The GEPF, in its application, had said the move had left it with a loss of rental income, and asked that the court order the SABC to be held liable for R760 million in outstanding rental.

In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, SABC Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said the broadcaster welcomes the judgement indicating that the matter had long been in court since 2004.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman