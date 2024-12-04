SABC Group news executive Moshoeshoe Monare resigns

The SABC news and current affairs group executive, Moshoeshoe Monare, has resigned from his role.

He has served in his current role for more than two years and will conclude his tenure at the end of December 2024.

Monare joined the SABC from Arena Holdings, where he had served as the managing director for operations and corporate services. Prior to this, he had served at Media Development, Diversity Agency and Publishers Support Services.

Controversial vetting incident

During his tenure, the State Security Agency (SSA) had made indications about his status. It suggested that Monare be subjected to additional security vetting and take a polygraph test ahead of the national elections.

This came after a recording circulated. In it, President Cyril Ramaphosa was heard saying that local media could not be negative against the ruling party.

This was followed by the SABC in April issuing a statement denying allegations against Monare. The broadcaster denied that Monare was coerced to embark on a second vetting process or wass targeted by the Presidency.

“The SABC has no evidence to suggest that it is being targeted by the Presidency. Nor is any of its group executives, as reported by the media.

SABC denied he was being targeted

“The SABC would like to state that the corporation is classified as a national key point area. And it is a procedural requirement for the public service broadcaster as an accountable institution operating in South Africa to initiate a vetting process on all Group Executives. Consequently, when Mr Monare was appointed in 2022, the SABC would have made the request to the SSA for Mr Monare to be vetted.

“All top-level executives at the SABC are subjected to vetting and obtaining security clearance. It is as part of their conditions of employment. This requirement is standard for all executives. And those who complete the process receive a certificate of clearance.

“For clarity, we would like to confirm that vetting is a normal process for executives at the SABC. And there is nothing sinister about it. … Moshoeshoe Monare, as stated by the Presidency, did not complete the process of vetting as stipulated in his contract.

Security clearance

“He submitted the Z204 (Security Clearance Form) in October 2022. And he has not been asked to go through an unfair second round of vetting and security clearance. It is important to confirm that Mr. Monare consented to the vetting by the SSA. This… was when he signed his contract of employment. Which clearly spells out the requirements as a condition of employment,” read the SABC statement.

On Wednesday, the SABC said Monare has played a key role in leading the news and current affairs division. Including overseeing the SABC’s coverage of the 2024 National Elections.

It was under Monare’s leadership that the SABC managed to deliver a sterling election coverage. One that was comprehensive, unbiased, and in line with the broadcaster’s editorial code and policies. This according to the statement by the broadcaster.

The SABC asserted that Monare’s editorial leadership was instrumental in upholding the newsroom’s core values. Those of independence and impartiality. It emphased that his tenure leaves the division well-positioned to continue serving South Africans with integrity.

Served with integrity

Nomsa Chabeli, SABC CEO, said Monare ensured that the newsroom delivered well-balanced news.

“Mr Monare has been an invaluable asset to our newsroom. His dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence have set a high standard for us all.

“Under his leadership, our newsroom has consistently delivered ground-breaking stories. Ones that have informed, educated and inspired our audiences,” she added.

The SABC expressed gratitude for Monare’s contributions. It also wished him success in his future endeavours as he prepared to pursue new opportunities.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content