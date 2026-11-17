The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has accused Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube of dragging her feet on implementing the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, questioning whether party politics are undermining her constitutional responsibilities.
Sadtu national spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the minister must prioritise learners over the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s historical opposition to the legislation.
“Sadtu is deeply concerned by the lethargic manner in which the Minister of Basic Education is implementing the BELA Act,” Cembi told Sunday World.
Her criticism follows revelations in Parliament that 11 715 admission-policy reviews and 11 657 language-policy reviews remain outstanding.
The 23 372 figure represents unfinished reviews, not necessarily individual schools.
Political disagreements under scrutiny
Cembi blamed inadequate provincial capacity, insufficient training, delayed guidance and resistance to transformation in some school communities.
“Our concern is that the minister must demonstrate that she serves the constitutional mandate of her office and the interests of all learners rather than the political preferences of her party,” she said.
Sadtu argued that disagreements within the Government of National Unity had complicated implementation, particularly following negotiations involving Gwarube and the Solidarity Movement.
The union demanded stronger leadership, finalised regulations and specialist assistance for struggling schools.
Gwarube defends implementation
Gwarube told Parliament that Bela had been enforceable since December 24, 2024, despite outstanding regulations.
“So there really hasn’t been instances where we are seeing where the provisions of Bela have not been implemented,” she said.
She acknowledged missing the October 10 deadline for school-capacity regulations, explaining that the draft had been undergoing a socioeconomic impact assessment.
Departmental official James Ndlebe said school governing bodies had different administrative capabilities, complicating uniform deadlines.
Cembi insisted that implementation must protect historically disadvantaged learners.
“Language must be a bridge to learning, not a barrier to accessing education,” she said.
RELATED: Years on, Bela’s big promise bogged down by a backlog
- Sadtu has accused Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube of delaying the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, raising concerns about political influence on her constitutional duties.
- Sadtu's Nomusa Cembi highlighted that 23,372 admission-policy and language-policy reviews remain outstanding, reflecting incomplete implementation work.
- Cembi attributed delays to inadequate provincial capacity, lack of training, delayed guidance, and resistance to transformation in some school communities.
- Minister Gwarube stated that Bela has been enforceable since December 24, 2024, despite missing some deadlines and ongoing regulatory assessments.
- Sadtu called for stronger leadership, finalized regulations, and specialized support for struggling schools to ensure the protection of historically disadvantaged learners.
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has accused Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube of dragging her feet on implementing the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, questioning whether party politics are undermining her constitutional responsibilities.
Sadtu national spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the minister must prioritise learners over the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s historical opposition to the legislation.
"Sadtu is deeply concerned by the lethargic manner in which the Minister of Basic Education is implementing the BELA Act," Cembi told Sunday World.
Her criticism follows revelations in Parliament that 11 715 admission-policy reviews and 11 657 language-policy reviews remain outstanding.
The 23 372 figure represents unfinished reviews, not necessarily individual schools.
Cembi blamed inadequate provincial capacity, insufficient training, delayed guidance and resistance to transformation in some school communities.
"Our concern is that the minister must demonstrate that she serves the constitutional mandate of her office and the interests of all learners rather than the political preferences of her party," she said.
Sadtu argued that disagreements within the Government of National Unity had complicated implementation, particularly following negotiations involving Gwarube and the Solidarity Movement.
The union demanded stronger leadership, finalised regulations and specialist assistance for struggling schools.
Gwarube told Parliament that Bela had been enforceable since December 24, 2024, despite outstanding regulations.
"So there really hasn't been instances where we are seeing where the provisions of Bela have not been implemented," she said.
She acknowledged missing the October 10 deadline for school-capacity regulations, explaining that the draft had been undergoing a socioeconomic impact assessment.
Departmental official James Ndlebe said school governing bodies had different administrative capabilities, complicating uniform deadlines.
Cembi insisted that implementation must protect historically disadvantaged learners.
"Language must be a bridge to learning, not a barrier to accessing education," she said.
RELATED: Years on, Bela’s big promise bogged down by a backlog