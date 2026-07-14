SAPS assembles team to probe murder of March and March Gauteng leader

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appointed a multidisciplinary team of detectives and crime intelligence officers to investigate the murder of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Mvuyiselwa Somgaxa.

According to SAPS, Somgaxa was shot in the driveway of his home in Greenfield, Johannesburg, on July 3 2026. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday.

The team was assembled by Acting National Commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane in consultation with Gauteng Provincial Commissioner

Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni.

Lt-Gen Dimpane strongly condemned the attack and assured the public that SAPS “will leave no stone unturned” in ensuring those responsible are identified, traced and brought to justice.

“The appointment of a multidisciplinary team underscores the seriousness with which SAPS is treating this matter. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this murder and to ensure accountability,” Dimpane said.

Warning against vigilantism

The acting national commissioner also issued a stern warning to individuals and groups who continue to intimidate, harass and perpetrate violence against foreign nationals, stating that such actions are unlawful and will not be tolerated.

Dimpane welcomed the arrest of five suspects in Lephalale, Limpopo, who allegedly posed as officials from the Department of Home Affairs. The group is accused of unlawfully demanding the removal of foreign nationals from the Marapong township.

In one incident, a Nigerian national was intimidated and forced to close his business after the group allegedly claimed that foreign nationals were not permitted to operate businesses in South Africa. The Department of Home Affairs later verified the individual’s documentation and confirmed he was legally in the country and had valid documentation to run his business.

“The law applies equally to everyone. No individual or group has the authority to conduct immigration inspections, verify legal status, or remove people from communities. Those responsibilities rest solely with law enforcement agencies and relevant government departments,” Dimpane said.

SAPS reminded the public that only authorised law enforcement officials may conduct inspections and verify the legal status of individuals in South Africa. “Any acts of intimidation, vigilantism or violence will be dealt with decisively.”