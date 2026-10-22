SAPS investigates murder of foreign national in Durban CBD

South African police said on Thursday they were investigating the killing of a foreign national in the city of Durban.

In a post on X, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said the victim, thought to be in his late 30s or early 40s, was allegedly assaulted by a crowd and declared dead at the scene.

A group of people had been marching in central Durban when two men appeared to break away and approach the victim, after which he was assaulted by about 50 people, police said.

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The incident happened on the morning of Thursday, October 22.

Police did not give the victim’s nationality.

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The incident follows months of anti-migrant protests in South Africa, some of which have turned violent and drawn international criticism, prompting thousands of migrants from elsewhere in Africa to flee affected communities.

Earlier this month, anti-migrant protests in Durban and Johannesburg’s Soweto township turned violent, with foreign-owned businesses looted and vehicles set alight after demonstrations against the processing of asylum applications at a refugee reception centre.

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SAPS said the motive for the killing was unknown, and urged community members not to spread unverified information.

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