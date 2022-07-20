SAPS PPE corruption tender case postponed to October

The SAPS personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption case has been postponed to October 13 to allow for defence consultations, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

This after the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court heard that the NPA investigating directorate (ID) uncovered more millions in what was initially a R1.9-million corruption and fraud case.

According to the NPA, the figure has now increased to more than R8.5-million as the ID continues with its investigations.

Said NPA spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka on Wednesday: “The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court deferred the SAPS R8.5-million PPE contract and the procurement of plumbing material to 13 October 2022 for defence consultation and further instructions.

“The matter was initially enrolled as a R1.9-million corruption case but has now escalated to R8.5-million with two further contracts amounting to R4.1-million and R2-million, respectively, and a plumbing material contract for R120 000.”

Seboka said five more – Abigayke Essau, Prinesh Naidoo, Jane Mthembu, and two companies Impokane General Trade and Distribution, and Imbobezi Enterprises – have also been added to the list of 21 accused. The tally of the accused now stands at 26.

The group faces charges of corruption, theft, fraud and forgery. Seboka said the suspects were arrested on allegations of having caused a supplier to “unduly benefit” from the procurement of latex gloves for the SAPS nationally during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in April 2020.

“The arrests follow an investigation into the capture of the SAPS procurement and supply chain to aid front companies to score lucrative contracts and facilitate kickbacks to SAPS senior officials.

“One of the accused, a former brigadier James Ramanjalum, has failed to get bail twice after having lost his latest high court bail application. He has notified court that he plans to apply for bail for the third time at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court based on new facts on 26 July 2022,” said Seboka.

Another PPE tender awarded in April 2020 was set aside and declared unconstitutional by the Special Tribunal in June.

This after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) applied for an order to review the R103-million contract awarded by the Gauteng department of health to Zakheni Strategic Supplied.

The tribunal said at the time that the SIU, which requested an order to set aside the contract, initially wanted to recover R21 239 472 accumulated profit from Zakheni.

In the judgment handed down on June 29, tribunal president judge Lebogang Modiba ruled that the contract was unlawful and ordered that Zakheni be stripped of all the profit accumulated under the contract.

Modiba also ordered Zakheni to render audit financial statements relating to the contract, documents in support of income derived from and expenditure incurred on the PPE contracts, and any other financial information relevant to the income derived from the deal within 30 days.

According to the tribunal, the tender was awarded to Zakheni without following regulations governing public procurement.

