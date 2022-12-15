Search resumes for baby swept away by flash floods

The search for a three-month-old baby who was swept away by flash floods when a group of worshippers gathered on the Jukskei River for a baptism ceremony has resumed.

This after search and rescue operations were suspended few days ago due to persistent heavy rains and bad weather in Gauteng over the past seven days.

Xolile Khumalo, spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Services, said on Thursday that the team is expected to gather at the Sandton fire station to resume the search.

“The search will resume this morning and the team will start at Kramerville. They will meet at Sandton fire station, then leave for Kramerville,” Khumalo said.

Fourteen people have since been confirmed dead and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Gauteng has not ruled out that one or more cases may not be related to the church baptism disaster, saying the victims could be from isolated incidents that had not been reported.

The NSRI Gauteng, City of Johannesburg EMS, Gauteng government health, Johannesburg fire and rescue services from Sandton fire station, community policing forum, SA Police Service, police divers and police’s K9 search and rescue initially came together to conduct the search over a week ago.

