Several dead in 3 separate crashes in Free State

Emergency Services in the Free State have confirmed that eight people have been killed in three separate road accidents in the early hours of Friday morning.

In the first accident, five people died in a collision between two minibus taxis on the N6 Road between Reddersburg and Bloemfontein, with 11 people sustaining serious injuries and taken to different hospitals around the area.

In the second incident, one person was killed in a collision between a taxi and a car on the same N6 stretch near Smithfield.

The third incident involved a truck and two cars on the N3 road near Villiers, where two people died.

The province has experienced a series of fatal road accidents since the beginning of the festive season, with a horrible bus accident on the N8 in November, which saw a bus collide with a truck. Eight people died in the accident and more than 60 were injured.

Free State MEC for Police, Roads and Transport, William Bulwane, urged drivers to be cautious and always respect the rules of the road in order to curb unnecessary road crashes and fatalities.

