Shebeshxt tells court state has no case against him

Musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke has maintained that the state does not have a case against him, pointing to alleged gaps in the evidence relating to a shooting incident in Ladanna, Polokwane.

He said this as he faced further questioning during cross-examination in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Chauke, who is applying for bail on new facts, was cross-examined by state prosecutor Adv Kgaugelo Lekoloane about the evidence presented by the defence’s independent forensic ballistics specialist, Dr Christo de Klerk.

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During the exchange, Lekoloane asked Chauke whether his argument was that the state had no case because it lacked a ballistic opinion on the evidence.

Chauke responded that the alleged absence of a ballistics opinion was not the only issue he believed undermined the prosecution’s case.

“It’s not only that, that shows that the state doesn’t have a case against me, but many things,” Chauke told the court.

He referred to allegations that he had a firearm and used it during the incident, arguing that there was no supporting documentation relating to the firearm and bullets.

De Klerk, who testified for the defence earlier this week, raised concerns about gaps in the evidence available for his analysis of the alleged Ladanna shooting.

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The prosecutor also questioned Chauke about the alleged absence of CCTV footage and whether this meant the state had no case against him.

“Does the fact that we don’t have a CCTV footage, as you say, mean we don’t have a case against you?” Lekoloane asked.

Chauke said he could not determine the effect of the missing footage on the strength of the prosecution’s case.

“As to whether the absence of the CCTV footage makes the case against strong or not, that’s not something I can answer. I will be unable to answer that,” he said.

The exchange came as the state challenged the defence’s reliance on alleged shortcomings in the evidence to support Chauke’s latest bid for release on bail.

READ MORE: Ballistics expert questions shooting evidence in Shebeshxt case

Expert’s mandate questioned

Chauke also acknowledged that De Klerk had been asked to examine the charges relating to the alleged Ladanna shooting, rather than all the charges he faces.

When asked whether he was aware that count five involved possession of a firearm, Chauke said he knew about the charges but explained that he had provided De Klerk with documents relating to the Ladanna incident. He said this was because the incident was the one that led to his arrest.

The state, meanwhile, indicated that it had witnesses who would testify about what they saw on the day of the alleged shooting.

“We will see that during trial,” Chauke responded.

Why Shebeshxt was arrested

Chauke was arrested on November 12, 2025, at his home in Bendor, outside Polokwane, following an investigation into an alleged shooting in Ladanna on October 19, 2025.

The incident allegedly occurred in the early hours of the morning along Witklip Street, where Chauke is accused of firing shots at another motorist. A 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, according to the state.

A warrant for Chauke’s arrest was obtained on November 11, 2025. Police also seized vehicles during the operation for forensic analysis.

Chauke faces 21 charges, including attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, assault, reckless and negligent driving, and culpable homicide. The charges span multiple matters.

READ: Shebeshxt trial postponed as charges rise to 20

The matter was postponed to November 9 for re-examination.

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